News

Imo: Ex-Speaker calls for Nigeria built on equity, devolution of power

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

 

 

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has called on stakeholders in the country to work for a united Nigeria that is based on equity and the progressive-mindedness needed to restructure the country.

 

Opiah spoke with our correspondent during the public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He said: “We inherited the 1999 Constitution from the military and since our return to democracy in 1999, this constitution has been undergoing reviews.

 

“But I think this one is special in many ways and the expectations of Nigerians are quite high, because we are in a very difficult time. Security has become a major challenge and ethnicity and religious bigotry have become a theme in

present day Nigeria. “Therefore, our expectations are that this constitution review will help solve all these problems. I think that the constitution review will go a long way in uniting Nigeria rather than dividing us by creating an all inclusive governance structure that will embrace the devolution of power, promote the restructuring of Nigeria and create an atmosphere of fairness and equity. “From that point, we can mutually redress our differences. Ultimately for me, a united Nigeria is better than a divided Nigeria”.

 

Opiah also expressed optimism that the constitution review committee would do a good job by attending to the genuine yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

 

He said: “The constitution review committee is peopled by seasoned legislators led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase. “He is conversant with the problems of Nigeria. The committee is therefore poised to use this assignment to give Nigerians a new roadmap for security and development

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara: Fire guts Ipata Market in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

No fewer than 60 domestic animals have been burnt to death by fire in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The fire, which reportedly happened around 10:30pm on Thursday, occurred at the popular Ipata Market in the metropolis. The inferno, said to have emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market, also destroyed three […]
News Top Stories

APC: Constitutional amendment not on agitation, but society dynamism

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) constitutional amendment concept is based on the dynamism of the society and not on the need to address wrongdoing or cheating. Bagudu, who spoke at a book launch: “APC Litmus test”, […]
News

Ekiti guber: Next governor should come from south – Olujimi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has declared that her district should produce the next governor of the state. She said a candidate from her senatorial district should be supported to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi during in the next governorship election in the state. Olujimi said power […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica