Imo: Ex-Speaker calls for Nigeria built on equity, devolution of power

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has called on stakeholders in the country to work for a united Nigeria that is based on equity and the progressive-mindedness needed to restructure the country.

Opiah spoke with our correspondent during the public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He said: “We inherited the 1999 Constitution from the military and since our return to democracy in 1999, this constitution has been undergoing reviews.

“But I think this one is special in many ways and the expectations of Nigerians are quite high, because we are in a very difficult time. Security has become a major challenge and ethnicity and religious bigotry have become a theme in

present day Nigeria. “Therefore, our expectations are that this constitution review will help solve all these problems. I think that the constitution review will go a long way in uniting Nigeria rather than dividing us by creating an all inclusive governance structure that will embrace the devolution of power, promote the restructuring of Nigeria and create an atmosphere of fairness and equity. “From that point, we can mutually redress our differences. Ultimately for me, a united Nigeria is better than a divided Nigeria”.

Opiah also expressed optimism that the constitution review committee would do a good job by attending to the genuine yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He said: “The constitution review committee is peopled by seasoned legislators led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase. “He is conversant with the problems of Nigeria. The committee is therefore poised to use this assignment to give Nigerians a new roadmap for security and development

