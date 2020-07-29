Imo: Five retirees slump as pensioners protest again

At least five pensioners reportedly slumped yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when pensioners, for the third time in two months, took to the streets to protest the backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities. The pensioners, comprising three women and two men, who were said to have been gasping for air before they slumped, were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Another victim, an aged woman, Mrs. Maggy Onuoha, who was resuscitated at the Government House roundabout, said she retired as a Director on Grade Level 14. In near tears, she lamented that her husband, Mr. Eugene Onuoha, also a pensioner, died in the struggle in 2016 and his entitlements have not been paid till date.

The protesters, who were armed with placards of various inscriptions, regretted that the Imo State government was deceiving the public by claiming that pensioners had been paid.

According to them, less than 20 per cent of the pensioners were paid in a deliberate effort to divide the ranks of pensioners in the state.

The protest was led by the state Chairman, Pensioners Intervention Committee, Mr. Iyke Ohaneje, who bemoaned the plight of pensioners in the state. He said: “Uzodimma is playing politics with our lives.” Ohaneje said the protest was about the third they were forced to embark on to compel Governor Hope Uzodimma to pay them their pensions.

“Government is owing us a total of 45 months in arrears of pension, but we are asking the government to pay us five months arrears, accumulated since March 2020.” Ohaneje said the government had alleged that they were ghost pensioners, which he said prompted them to embark on the protest. He said: “Government has accused us of being ghost pensioners, but we have risen from the grave to tell the government that we are not ghosts.

“Imo people and indeed Nigerians should pray for us. As far as pensions and gratuity matters are concerned, Imo State is hell for senior citizens and the government is no longer pretending about their hurtful disposition to pensioners.”

No government functionary addressed the pensioners until the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, approached the already tired pensioners and appealed to them to engage the government a bit more in dialogue and channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters.

