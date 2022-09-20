Imo gets 4th Speaker in three years under Uzodinma

The Imo State House of Assembly yesterday elected Mr Emeka Nduka (APC, Ehime Mbano) as the new Speaker of the House, following the forced resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Nduka becomes the fourth Speaker to emerge in the three years of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration in the state. He was elected during a closed-door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu( APCNwangele) who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation. Reasonsorgroundsforthe formerSpeaker’sresignation are still shrouded in secrecy. The new Speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC, Owerri West) and seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC, Njaba). Our correspondent gatheredthatoperationsandactivities in the ninth House have been chequered, as the new Speaker, Nduka, emergedfollowing impeachment of two previous Speakers before the forcedresignationof immediate past Speaker, Ibeh. Ibeh came into office as Speaker onNovember 8, 2021, following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem, for alleged highhandedness. Emeziem had taken over from Dr Chiji Collins (APC, Isiala Mbano) in November 2020 after he was impeached for “un-parliamentary” conduct. Collins, it would be recalled, had appealed to the Assembly to delete his impeachment from the legislative records and transmute same to resignation. His request was granted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...