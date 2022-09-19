Metro & Crime

Imo gets 4th Speaker in three years under Uzodinma 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…As Ibeh is forced to resign

The Imo State House of Assembly on Monday elected Mr Emeka Nduka (APC, Ehime Mbano) as the new Speaker of the House following the forced resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo)

Nduka becomes the fourth Speaker to emerge in the three years of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration in the state.

He was elected during a closed door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele) who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation.

It is still not known, the reasons or grounds for the former Speaker’s resignation.

The new Speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC, Owerri West) and seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC, Njaba).

Our correspondent reports that operations and activities in the ninth House have been chequered, as the new Speaker, Nduka emerged following impeachment of two previous Speakers before the forced resignation of immediate past Speaker Kennedy Ibeh.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How my husband was set-up to be killed, by widow of victim of Ipaja birthday shooting

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…wants celebrant arrested, prosecuted W idow of Chikere Obieshi, one of the two persons shot dead by a policeman at a birthday party he attended in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, Mrs. Ifeanyi Obieshi, has said that her husband was set-up and shot dead. The 28 year-old mother of three said her late husband, […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill five policemen, three villagers in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bandits have killed three policemen and three other persons at Gatikawa community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State The dead policemen, it was learnt, were on special duty from Kano State in the community before the terrorists swooped on them. Katsina police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident. He said: “The terrorists […]
Metro & Crime

Gas tanker accident: Four dead, six injured in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Four persons were killed while six others were seriously injured Sunday when a fully-loaded gas tanker lost control in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ramming into traders and passers-by around Bode Market in Molete Ibadan. The tragedy, New Telegraph learnt, happened when the tanker coming from Idi-Arere towards Molete lost control as a result of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica