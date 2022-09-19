Imo gets 4th Speaker in three years under Uzodinma 

…As Ibeh is forced to resign

The Imo State House of Assembly on Monday elected Mr Emeka Nduka (APC, Ehime Mbano) as the new Speaker of the House following the forced resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo)

Nduka becomes the fourth Speaker to emerge in the three years of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration in the state.

He was elected during a closed door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele) who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation.

It is still not known, the reasons or grounds for the former Speaker’s resignation.

The new Speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC, Owerri West) and seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC, Njaba).

Our correspondent reports that operations and activities in the ninth House have been chequered, as the new Speaker, Nduka emerged following impeachment of two previous Speakers before the forced resignation of immediate past Speaker Kennedy Ibeh.