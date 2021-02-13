Imo gets first oil bloc, to commence drilling

The Imo State Petroleum Development Company, an oil and gas exploration and mining company, owned by the State Government, has acquired its first ever oil bloc and now set to commence oil drilling, having participated and won the bid for the award of the oil bloc. This was contained in a letter from the Department of Petroleum Resources of the Ministry of Petroleum, Abuja, and addressed to the MD/CEO of the company, dated January 22, 2021, and signed by the Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Saraki Auwalu.

The letter, among other things, reads: “Further to our letter of 16th December 2020, notifying you of your status in the ongoing MFBR exercise, please be informed that government has decided to accept the payment of Signature Bonus for the 2020 MFBR in either US dollars or the Nigerian naira.” It could be recalled that the state government on July 29, 2020 announced the Imo Petroleum Development Company (IPDC), as part of measures to make the state play more meaningfully in the oil and gas sector.

The Special Adviser to the Governor and Coordinator, Petroleum and Gas Matters, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, assured that the establishment of the company would lead to massive job creation for the teaming population of youths in the state and enhance government revenue. Opiah said the state-owned oil company was established about 20 years ago as a major player in the oil and gas sector, noting that the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has increased the share capital of the company to 10 billion shares. He added that the company would bid for Oil Mining License (OML) and engage in oil exploration activities and mining.

