Imo goes tough on COVID-19 defaulters, illegal revenue collectors

Imo State government has warned those collecting revenue illegally on its behalf to desist forthwith or be confronted with the government law enforcement machinery. This is as the government saidithasbecomemandatory for every Imo citizen to wear a face mask or shield in a public placeorbearrestedandsentto jail for violating the Covid-19 protocol in the state.

Rising yesterday from the first Imo State Executive Council Meeting of the year presided by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Government said recent reports on the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the state and the abuse of the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) protocol by the citizens call for drastic measures to check the defaulters.

It was also an opportunity for the state government to reiterate her initial warning and reminders to all revenue agencies in the state that the use of consultants for the collection of government revenue in Imo had been abolished. The government therefore sternly warned that any person(s) caught claiming to be collecting revenue for the government under whatever guise will be arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail. Addressing the media, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba informed that “the Executive Council noted with delight that Government has recorded much improvement in the maintenance of roads in Owerri Municipal and its environs.”

