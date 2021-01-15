News

Imo goes tough on COVID-19 defaulters, illegal revenue collectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Imo State government has warned those collecting revenue illegally on its behalf to desist forthwith or be confronted with the government law enforcement machinery. This is as the government saidithasbecomemandatory for every Imo citizen to wear a face mask or shield in a public placeorbearrestedandsentto jail for violating the Covid-19 protocol in the state.

Rising yesterday from the first Imo State Executive Council Meeting of the year presided by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Government said recent reports on the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the state and the abuse of the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) protocol by the citizens call for drastic measures to check the defaulters.

It was also an opportunity for the state government to reiterate her initial warning and reminders to all revenue agencies in the state that the use of consultants for the collection of government revenue in Imo had been abolished. The government therefore sternly warned that any person(s) caught claiming to be collecting revenue for the government under whatever guise will be arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail. Addressing the media, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba informed that “the Executive Council noted with delight that Government has recorded much improvement in the maintenance of roads in Owerri Municipal and its environs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police officers’ve right to protect selves against attacks – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says 1,596 suspected looters arrested, 1 ,117 charged to court *sets up assessment c’ttee on assets lost The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has tasked officers and personnel on the need to protect themselves in the face of imminent danger. Adamu, who had earlier disclosed that at least 22 police officers were […]
News

Edo fleeing inmates get 3-day ultimatum to return or face the law

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday issues a three-day ultimatum to fleeing inmates of the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centres on Sapele Road and Oko community along the Airport Road to voluntaries return to their centre where they are serving various jail terms before they were freed by hoodlums on EndSARS protest broke into the […]
News

Cross River State fight against Quackery: Suspected Cameroonian fake Doctor treating patients arrested in Boki LGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The fight against quackery and counterfeit drugs in the state is one which the state Government has vowed to take seriously to save lives of citizens. Cross River State Ministry of Health and the police, on Monday arrested an alleged fake medical doctor, identified as Kimi Emmanuel, a Cameroonian refugee who disguised himself as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica