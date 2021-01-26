News

Imo gov meets new workers leadership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following a no confidence vote in the Austin Chilakpu-led Imo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), workers in the state yesterday rose to the occasion of a better working relationship with government, raising a team from their ranks that would henceforth conduct their affairs in the interest of workers and the government.

 

A new interim leadership which has Chief Ndubuisi Ucheghara as Chairman said it was committed to the overall welfare of Imo workers, saying that Chilakpu had lost the credibility and trust needed to pilot the affairs of workers in the state.

 

Ucheghara, who, however, reiterated on behalf of his colleagues that they had in one voice passed a vote of no confidence in Chilakpu told Governor Hope Uzodinma that they had been mandated by the entire workers of Imo State to take over the leadership from the old stock as nature abhorred vacuum, having established that Imo workers had been deceived for too long and would no longer want to be in the same problem.

 

Ucheghara said: “Labour exist to complement government, Labour cannot fight government because when the Labour leadership fights government the workers suffer.”

 

 

Ucheghara noted that a reasonable leadership is now in-charge of NLC in Imo State, and that the leadership understands the direction of the Governor in making Imo workers’ welfare a priority and so, are determined to support him to the fullest.

 

 

The new workers leadership informed that every leader aspires to be part of a success story and that they are prepared to ensure that NLC in Imo State is part of the success story of the Shared Prosperity Government which has already made tremendous impact in the areas of road infrastructure, as can be seen at Chukwuma Nwoha and the water tunnel that empties into Otamiri river as well as other giant strides of the just one year prosperity government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who […]
News

2023: Senate will ensure just, fair deal for all Nigerians –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that the Senate would ensure that just and treatment was given to every part of Nigeria in the scheme of things. Lawan made this pledge when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by its Secretary General, Dim Uche Okwukwu, paid him a courtesy visit in his […]
News

Ortom sympathises with families of auto crash victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condoled with families of those who lost their lives when a truck crushed a stationary vehicle with all its occupants at Gbatse in Ushongo Local Government Area on Saturday. Governor Ortom also sympathised with the management, staff and students of University of Mkar who lost two of their lecturers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica