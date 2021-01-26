Imo gov meets new workers leadership

Following a no confidence vote in the Austin Chilakpu-led Imo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), workers in the state yesterday rose to the occasion of a better working relationship with government, raising a team from their ranks that would henceforth conduct their affairs in the interest of workers and the government.

A new interim leadership which has Chief Ndubuisi Ucheghara as Chairman said it was committed to the overall welfare of Imo workers, saying that Chilakpu had lost the credibility and trust needed to pilot the affairs of workers in the state.

Ucheghara, who, however, reiterated on behalf of his colleagues that they had in one voice passed a vote of no confidence in Chilakpu told Governor Hope Uzodinma that they had been mandated by the entire workers of Imo State to take over the leadership from the old stock as nature abhorred vacuum, having established that Imo workers had been deceived for too long and would no longer want to be in the same problem.

Ucheghara said: “Labour exist to complement government, Labour cannot fight government because when the Labour leadership fights government the workers suffer.”

Ucheghara noted that a reasonable leadership is now in-charge of NLC in Imo State, and that the leadership understands the direction of the Governor in making Imo workers’ welfare a priority and so, are determined to support him to the fullest.

The new workers leadership informed that every leader aspires to be part of a success story and that they are prepared to ensure that NLC in Imo State is part of the success story of the Shared Prosperity Government which has already made tremendous impact in the areas of road infrastructure, as can be seen at Chukwuma Nwoha and the water tunnel that empties into Otamiri river as well as other giant strides of the just one year prosperity government.

