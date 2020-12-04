News

Imo gov, Uzodinma after my life, Okorocha’s associate alleges

Posted on Author Steve Uzoech

The political faceoff between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor Owelle Rochas Okorocha may have taken a new turn as a known associate of Okorocha has raised the alarm that his Uzodimma was after his life. A former Commissioner for Transportation and coordinator of the Rochas Okorocha Rescue Mission political family, Chief Lasbery Okaforanyanwu, has alleged a threat to his life and family by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over political differences.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Okaforanyanwu said he is afraid for his life and that of the members of his family. He stressed that Governor Uzodimma should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to him or any member of his family. Okaforanyanwu explained that “At about 6.33 am this morning, I received a call from my security man in my transport company, Mass Transport Network Co. Ltd (MTN), informing me of an early morning invasion by over 100 armed policemen, officers of the Department of Security Services, soldiers and some men who seem to be thugs and hoodlums.

“They invaded MTN Co. Ltd, harassed and chased the passengers that were already loaded from their vehicles and prevented vehicles from leaving the premises”. He also accused the security agents of taking away 20 buses belonging to Mass Transport Network Co. Ltd with the towing vans with which they came into the company’s premises, adding that he lost over N500 million to the invasion.

“This battalion of security men, who invaded my business premises without any court order or warrant, expressly told my staff that they came on the orders of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. “They were heard shouting, ‘Where is Lasbery Okaforanyanwu’.

I don’t know any other reason that would have warranted this invasion and who knows what would have happened to me if I was in the office at the time of the attack. They took away my chief driver, Eddy Akano and scores of drivers.

“Till now, there is no court order, to the best of my knowledge and nobody has invited me for any findings. “I think my main problem is because I am the state coordinator of the Rescue Mission Family, a political structure of Senator Governor Rochas Okorocha. That is the only conceivable reason I have become a target of Governor Hope Uzodimma.” Okaforanyanwu disclosed that he called the State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who directed him to call the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, for details

Our Reporters

