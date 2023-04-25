News

Imo Guber: We’ve Not Endorsed Any Candidate –Imo Elders

Ahead of November 11 governorship election in Imo State, a group of elders in the state, under the aegis of the Concerned Imo State Elders have denied the purported endorsement of any candidate for the election in the state.

Meanwhile, there were reports in some sections of the media insinuating that elders from the state had endorsed the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for a second term in office. But, a statement jointly signed by Chief Nicholas Adiele Oparaku and Elder Isaac Nnorom Okoronkwo, on behalf of the Concerned Elders in Imo State, described the purported endorsement as “undemocratic, unconstitutional and does not represent the position of Imo State elders for now with regards to the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

The statement added that Imo elders had not endorsed any candidate or have delegated or authorised any person to issue any form of endorsement of any governorship candidate for the election.”

It stated that elders in state were only reviewing the state of affairs in the state with a view to finding ways to salvage the situation and return inclusiveness, peace, harmony and political stability to the state.

