Imo Guber: We’ve Not Endorsed Any Candidate – Imo Elders

Concerned Imo State elders have denied the purported endorsement of any candidate for the November 11 governorship election. There were reports suggesting that Imo elders had endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term.

But in a statement by Nicholas Oparaku and Isaac Okoronkwo, the group described the purported endorsement as “undemocratic, unconstitutional and does not represent the position of Imo elders for now, with regards to the coming governorship election in the state”.

The elders insisted that they had not endorsed any candidate or have “delegated or authorised any person to issue any form of endorsement on any governorship candidate for now”.

The group said elders in the state had been reviewing the state of affairs of Imo with a view to finding ways to salvage the situation and return to inclusiveness, peace, harmony and political stability.

According to the elders,their focus is on the fortune, interest, well-being and rights of the people, irrespective of political, sectional, religious, clan and partisan affiliations and not on a particular individual or political party.

They said: “The reported endorsement of a particular candidate by certain individuals purporting such to be the resolution of elders of the state is therefore embarrassing as it portrays the elders as being partisan and politically compromised.”