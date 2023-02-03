Imo: Gunmen kill Customary Court Judge during court session

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Gunmen on Thursday afternoon stormed Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Council Area of Imo State and killed the presiding Magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma.

The gunmen, who swept into the court premises on motorcycles, moved straight into the courtroom, dragged out the Magistrate and shot him at point blank range.

The killing of the Magistrate plunged Ejemekwuru, known as the most peaceful community in Oguta, into chaos as court attendees, litigants, court staff and locals were thrown into panic.

The Magistrate, an indigene of Nnebukwu community in the same Oguta Council Area of the state was said to be a law graduate of the Imo State University, and killed while presiding over a court session.

A community source, who spoke to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, described the killing of the Magistrate as a dastardly act, and a tragedy to the entire Oguta clan.

“His corpse was still lying in the court premises, as people fled the court for their lives. We suspect a case of assassination, but why kill this young man who has been diligent in the discharge of his duties? However, the killers came from the direction of the Agwa community which has become an axis of evil in the Oguta Council area; they also fled in the same direction.

“The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here,” he said.

Another Customary Court Judge and colleague of the victim, Emperor Iwuala, who confirmed the killing in a terse statement he issued on Friday morning, wrote: “My learned brother, His Worship Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State, was shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. We are indeed in perilous times.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ugochukwu Allinor, confirmed the killing.

