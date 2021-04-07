Imo: Gunmen raze another police station, free suspects

Armed men yesterday burnt Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State. The attack came about 24 hours after gunmen razed the Imo State Police Headquarters, Owerri.

The gunmen struck a few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, outgoing Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, visited the state, repudiated the attack and gave the police a marching order to deal ruthless with the said gunmen. In their usual fashion, the gunmen freed all the suspects in detention before setting fire to the police division.

It was learnt that there were no casualties as the policemen on duty fled on sighting the gunmen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack. The police spokesman said nobody was killed and no arms were stolen. He, however, said the attackers also burnt three vehicles at the station.

A resident of the community also told journalists that the Police Division was razed. He said: “Gunmen this evening (yesterday) razed Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Police Division.

The heavily armed men announced their arrival with sporadic gunshots and then moved on to free suspects in detention before razing the Police Division.”

Within the last two months five police stations have been razed by gunmen in the state. On Monday, gunmen razed the Imo State Police Headquarters in continuation of attacks on police facilities in the state. Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down.

The hoodlums also freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

The armed men also attacked the Owerri Correctional Centre and freed 1,838 inmates.

The gunmen reportedly sang solidarity songs at Imo State Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

The gunmen, who reportedly broke into the correctional centre with the aid of explosives and dynamite, told the inmates, “Go home, Jesus has risen. You have no reason to be here.”

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement that preliminary investigations indicated that the Monday attacks were carried out by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in conjunction with the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Mba said the invaders were armed with sophisticated weapons such General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

However, the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, denied the police allegations in a statement

