Imo: Gunmen raze another police station, free suspects

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Less than 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked and razed the Imo State Police headquarters, Owerri, another set of assailants Tuesday evening burnt down Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police headquarters in the state.

 

The gunmen struck few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, outgoing Inspector General of Police, Mohamed Adamu and the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola visited the state, repudiated the attack while giving the police a marching order to deal ruthless with the said gunmen.

 

In their usual fashion, the gunmen freed all the suspects in detention before burning down the police division.

 

It was gathered that there were no casualties as the policemen on duty fled on sighting the gunmen.

 

Though police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu could not confirm the development when contacted as he was yet to be briefed about the development, a community source told newsmen on the condition of anonymity that the Police Division has been razed.

