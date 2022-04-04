Metro & Crime

Imo: Gunmen raze Orsu LGA Headquarters

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday set the headquarters of Orsu Local Government Area in Imo State, ablaze. A video of the burning council area posted on Facebook by a narrator who said the burning down of the secretariat shows how serious the unknown gunmen are.

The narrator in the video left clear indications that the arsonists may be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and also called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra who is presently standing trial.

A local who spoke to newsmen but craved anonymity said the attack which happened around 2:30am has all the signs of the handiwork of the gunmen harassing the South-East for months now.

 

Corroborating what was seen in the video, the source said that many buildings, including the chairman’s office, administrative block and vehicles parked within the council premises were among the facilities burnt. Not even the statue of a Nigerian soldier in front of the Council Headquarters was spared, as it was also torched.

He also informed our correspondent that two days earlier, the home of a cabinet member and Commissioner in the Hope Uzodinma administration, Chief Ford Ozumba, was razed by the same hoodlums.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lecturer remanded for standing surety for fleeing defendant

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, yesterday remanded a lecturer in one of the Osun Stateowned tertiary institutions, Mr. Emmanuel Tayo Owolabi (an engineer), in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre for failure to produce a defendant he stood surety for.   The defendant, Oladele Ezekiel, was said to have jumped bail and failed to […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: NDLEA destroys Indian hemp farms worth N900m, arrests 13

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command has destroyed 255 hectares of cannabis sativa (also known as Indian hemp) plantations, worth over N900 million in the state. In a sting operation that was said to have lasted about a week, operatives from the agency’s five commands stormed the farms in various parts […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 30 suspected fraudsters, recovers 10 exotic cars

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Officials of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State. The EFCC listed the suspects as Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica