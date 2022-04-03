Imo: Gunmen raze Orsu Local Government HQ

Gunmen in the wee hours of Sunday attacked and set the headquarters of Orsu Local Government Area in Imo State ablaze.

A video of the burning council area posted on Facebook by a narrator who said the burning down of the secretariat will convey how serious the unknown gunmen are.

The narrator in the video left clear indications that the arsonists may be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and also called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader who is presently standing trial.

A local, who spoke to newsmen but craved anonymity, said the attack which happened around 2:30am has all the signs of the handiwork of the gunmen harassing the South-East for months now.

Corroborating what was seen in the video, the source said that many buildings, including the chairman’s office, administrative block and vehicles parked within the council premises were among the facilities burnt.

Not even the statue of a Nigerian soldier in front of the Council Headquarters was spared, as it was also torched.

He also informed our correspondent that two days ago, the home of a cabinet member and Commissioner in the Hope Uzodinma administration, Chief Ford Ozumba, was razed by the same hoodlums.

He lamented that Orsu Council area and its neighbouring communities have become ghost towns due to the unrestrained activities of these gunmen.