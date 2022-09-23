Imo holds Productivity Merit award

After months of planning, strategizing and networking, the maiden edition of Imo State Productivity Merit Award is set to hold tomorrow at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre. The programme is the brainchild of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity under the leadership of the Commissioner, Prince Ford Ozumba. According to Ozumba, the objective of this novel initiative is to encourage and boost productivity by recognising and appreciating Imo people who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and impacted positively on lives of citizens through employment, empowerment, mentorship and others. Ozumba noted that since the creation of Imo state, there has never been an occasion where those who excelled both in the public or private sector were identified and publicly rewarded.
Related Articles
Lavrov: West trying to sink Russia-Ukraine talks with war crimes ‘hysteria’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling “hysteria” over alleged war crimes by Moscow’s forces. Kyiv and the West say there is evidence – including images and witness testimony gathered by Reuters and other media organisations – that Russia committed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand
For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation, “TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus ‘storm’
Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors said. India, the world’s second most populous country, is reporting the world’s highest number of new daily cases and approaching […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)