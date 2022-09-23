News

Imo holds Productivity Merit award

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

After months of planning, strategizing and networking, the maiden edition of Imo State Productivity Merit Award is set to hold tomorrow at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre. The programme is the brainchild of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity under the leadership of the Commissioner, Prince Ford Ozumba. According to Ozumba, the objective of this novel initiative is to encourage and boost productivity by recognising and appreciating Imo people who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and impacted positively on lives of citizens through employment, empowerment, mentorship and others. Ozumba noted that since the creation of Imo state, there has never been an occasion where those who excelled both in the public or private sector were identified and publicly rewarded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lavrov: West trying to sink Russia-Ukraine talks with war crimes ‘hysteria’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling “hysteria” over alleged war crimes by Moscow’s forces. Kyiv and the West say there is evidence – including images and witness testimony gathered by Reuters and other media organisations – that Russia committed […]
News

Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation,   “TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]
News

Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus ‘storm’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors said. India, the world’s second most populous country, is reporting the world’s highest number of new daily cases and approaching […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica