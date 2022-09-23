Imo holds Productivity Merit award

After months of planning, strategizing and networking, the maiden edition of Imo State Productivity Merit Award is set to hold tomorrow at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre. The programme is the brainchild of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity under the leadership of the Commissioner, Prince Ford Ozumba. According to Ozumba, the objective of this novel initiative is to encourage and boost productivity by recognising and appreciating Imo people who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and impacted positively on lives of citizens through employment, empowerment, mentorship and others. Ozumba noted that since the creation of Imo state, there has never been an occasion where those who excelled both in the public or private sector were identified and publicly rewarded.

