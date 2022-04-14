Imo: Ikeji festival to hold April 28

Arondizuogu community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State has officially announced Thursday, April 28, as the date for the annual traditional event – Ikeji festival. They said the date for the festival has been approved by the gods, which is why they are bold enough to make the formal announcement.

Announcing the date in an elaborate traditional function organised for the formal announcement at Iheme Izuogu in Ndi Aniche village, Arondizuogu, the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Ndubuisi Kanu, said the essence of the function was to appease the gods and to hear from them before declaring the date for the festival.

Kanu said the importance of Ikeji festival cannot be over-emphasised, adding that it unites the entire Aro nation both at home and in the diaspora. “No one can play down the importance of the Ikeji festival owing to its unifying significance. We value the Ikeji festival more than Christmas or any other celebration. It unites the Aro community both at home and in the diaspora.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...