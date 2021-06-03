Imo indigenes in diaspora condemn extra-judicial killings

A group of Imo State indigenes, the Imo State Congress of America has condemned what they described as the spate of extra-judicial killings in the state, especially innocent youngsters and elderly people. This was as the group, which frowned at the worrisome development, called on the military and other security agencies to put an end to the killings. The apex Imo leadership group in the Americas registered their worries in a statement signed by their National President, Mr. Sampson Udeh and the National Secretary, Reverend Reginald Godfrey.

The group, in the statement, while condemning the attacks on security formations and government facilities in the state, expressed concern over the unprofessional and inhuman operational modalities of the security agencies where innocent people are targeted, maimed and killed without trial or justifiable reason.

“The group views the ongoing killing campaign of innocent Imo residents by suspected security personnel as crime against humanity,” the statement added, even as it called on the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma to call for the redeployment of the soldiers in the state and work with other stakeholders to deescalate the security situation in the state.

The statement also reads in part: “Imo State Congress of America wishes to express its concerns over the senseless killings and the Human Rights violationsinImoState. Whilewe condemn the relentless attacks on security formations in the state and South-East in general, we also call on those who are behindtheactstoimmediatelystop as those officers being killed are also our brothers, sisters, relationsandparents. “It is incontrovertible that such acts create instability and will not in any way justify the calls for justice, fairness and equity. Imo State must not be turned into a state of anarchy where fear and intimidation of the citizenry pervade the land. “We have heard of the illegal arrest of the youths and residents in Owerri without any reason advanced for the action. It is even more worrisome that these Imo youths are taken to an unknown destination without any of their relations knowing their whereabouts. This constitutes violation of their human rights and the international community frowns at such primitive treatment against humanity.”

