News

Imo indigenes in diaspora condemn extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

A group of Imo State indigenes, the Imo State Congress of America has condemned what they described as the spate of extra-judicial killings in the state, especially innocent youngsters and elderly people. This was as the group, which frowned at the worrisome development, called on the military and other security agencies to put an end to the killings. The apex Imo leadership group in the Americas registered their worries in a statement signed by their National President, Mr. Sampson Udeh and the National Secretary, Reverend Reginald Godfrey.

The group, in the statement, while condemning the attacks on security formations and government facilities in the state, expressed concern over the unprofessional and inhuman operational modalities of the security agencies where innocent people are targeted, maimed and killed without trial or justifiable reason.

“The group views the ongoing killing campaign of innocent Imo residents by suspected security personnel as crime against humanity,” the statement added, even as it called on the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma to call for the redeployment of the soldiers in the state and work with other stakeholders to deescalate the security situation in the state.

The statement also reads in part: “Imo State Congress of America wishes to express its concerns over the senseless killings and the Human Rights violationsinImoState. Whilewe condemn the relentless attacks on security formations in the state and South-East in general, we also call on those who are behindtheactstoimmediatelystop as those officers being killed are also our brothers, sisters, relationsandparents. “It is incontrovertible that such acts create instability and will not in any way justify the calls for justice, fairness and equity. Imo State must not be turned into a state of anarchy where fear and intimidation of the citizenry pervade the land. “We have heard of the illegal arrest of the youths and residents in Owerri without any reason advanced for the action. It is even more worrisome that these Imo youths are taken to an unknown destination without any of their relations knowing their whereabouts. This constitutes violation of their human rights and the international community frowns at such primitive treatment against humanity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.   The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and […]
News

El-Rufai disobeying court order on Durbar Hotel, Abacha family cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has cried out over the action of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, who has allegedly mobilised machineries to clear the site of the demolished Durbar Hotel, despite a court order restraining him and his agencies from doing so. But in a swift reaction, when […]
News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s debt profile could hit N33trn by year end

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says economy to slip into recession in Q3   Mabogunje: Prospects of early recovery remain dim   The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that Nigeria’s appetite for borrowing could  plunge the country into more debts that is likely to peak at N33 trillion by the end of 2020.   It also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica