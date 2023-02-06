…Imo INEC 100% satisfied –Spokesperson

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Imo State has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Mock Voter Accreditation exercise conducted last Saturday in select council areas across the three Senatorial Districts of the state. According to the Commission, theBVASmachines performed excellently and recorded no failure in all the areas monitored. Fielding questions from our correspondent, the INEC spokesperson in Imo, Dr Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, said the Commission was pleased with the outcome of the mock exercise as it was in conformity with its expectations.

Her words: “Imo State is 100 per cent satisfied with the outcomeof themockaccreditationexerciseheldyesterday in two polling units in one local government each of the respective senatorial zones. “The INEC monitoring team led by the supervising National Commissioner, Kenneth Ukeagu, accompanied by security agencies led by Dr Wilcox Idaminabo, the State Director of the DSS, supported by the DCP Ops, DCP Femi Haruna; the Media; European Union Election Observation Mission Nigeria 2023 Team; Civil Society groups, and others, visited Ikeduru in Owerri zone (Community School, Obodo in Amaimo Registration Area); Obowo in Okigwe zone (Primary School, Ikenazizi in Alike Registration Area) and Nkwerre in Orlu zone (Agbazie Hall in Onusa Registration Area and Ndimbra Hall in Eziama Obaire Registration Area respectively).

