…Imo INEC 100% satisfied –Spokesperson

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Imo State has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Mock Voter Accreditation exercise conducted last Saturday in select council areas across the three Senatorial Districts of the state. According to the Commission, theBVASmachines performed excellently and recorded no failure in all the areas monitored. Fielding questions from our correspondent, the INEC spokesperson in Imo, Dr Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, said the Commission was pleased with the outcome of the mock exercise as it was in conformity with its expectations.

Her words: “Imo State is 100 per cent satisfied with the outcomeof themockaccreditationexerciseheldyesterday in two polling units in one local government each of the respective senatorial zones. “The INEC monitoring team led by the supervising National Commissioner, Kenneth Ukeagu, accompanied by security agencies led by Dr Wilcox Idaminabo, the State Director of the DSS, supported by the DCP Ops, DCP Femi Haruna; the Media; European Union Election Observation Mission Nigeria 2023 Team; Civil Society groups, and others, visited Ikeduru in Owerri zone (Community School, Obodo in Amaimo Registration Area); Obowo in Okigwe zone (Primary School, Ikenazizi in Alike Registration Area) and Nkwerre in Orlu zone (Agbazie Hall in Onusa Registration Area and Ndimbra Hall in Eziama Obaire Registration Area respectively).

 

Wike: No single ethnic group owns NDDC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) belongs to the entire people of the Niger Delta region and not to a particular ethnic group. This is as the governor faulted the position of some ethnic groups in the region that are behaving as if they own the Commission, […]
Q2’22: Govt’s pension remittances rise 57.3% to N136.79bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Total assets now N14.42trn The public sector’s contributions to pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the second quarter of this year maintained an uptrend by 57.29 per cent, amounting to N136.79 billion. According to the report by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), the total pension contributions remitted to individual RSAs […]
Group to Buhari: Waterways bill’s obnoxious

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A socio-political group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has rejected the Executive Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to give the Federal Government control of waterways and their banks, describing it as obnoxious. COSEYL made its position known yesterday via a statement issued by the President General, Goodluck Ibem and Secretary- General, […]

