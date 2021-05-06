Imo: INEC upgrades 1,235 voting points to polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has upgraded some existing voting points in Imo state to polling units. The polling units numbering about 1,235, the commission said was to enhance voter access to electoral services in Imo State. With the creation, the state now has a total of 4,758 polling units spread across the 27 Local Government Areas. The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the commission in Owerri. He said the new polling units were carved out of the existing voting points and voting point settlements which were created in 2011 to address overcrowding arising from the emergence of settlements that were not in existence when polling units were created.

