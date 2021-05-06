News

Imo: INEC upgrades 1,235 voting points to polling units

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has upgraded some existing voting points in Imo state to polling units. The polling units numbering about 1,235, the commission said was to enhance voter access to electoral services in Imo State. With the creation, the state now has a total of 4,758 polling units spread across the 27 Local Government Areas. The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the commission in Owerri. He said the new polling units were carved out of the existing voting points and voting point settlements which were created in 2011 to address overcrowding arising from the emergence of settlements that were not in existence when polling units were created.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’re still engaging govt on December agreement –ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

One month after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reached a compromise with the Federal Government and conditionally suspended its nine months strike, the union has said that engagements were still ongoing for full implementation of the signed Memorandum of Action (MoA).   ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who spoke with our Correspondent exclusively […]
News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically […]
News

Jonathan hosts administrator of presidential amnesty programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday hosted the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) in Abuja. This is as he urged Dikio to give priority to the sustenance of human capital development of the region in line with the objectives of the programme. The visit by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica