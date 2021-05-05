Metro & Crime

Imo: INEC upgrades 1,235 voting points to polling units

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

*Says: ‘We’re not creating fresh polling units’

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has upgraded some existing voting points in Imo State to polling units.
The polling units numbering about 1,235, the Commission said, is to enhance voter access to electoral services in Imo state.
With the creation, Imo State now has a total of 4,758 polling units spread across the 27 local government areas of the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Commission in Owerri on Wednesday.
He said the new polling units were carved out of the existing voting points and voting point settlements which were created in 2011 to address overcrowding arising from the emergence of settlements that were not in existence when polling units were created.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-OIu goes after firms, others without Safety Guidelines

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has threatened to enforce occupational safety guidelines in firms ans other work places, saying safety of the residents can no longer be taken for granted. Speaking at the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference, organised by the Lagos State Safety Commission in commemoration of the 2021 World Day […]
Metro & Crime

Total lockdown as Kwara workers down tools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Organised labour unions in Kwara State, despite the court injunction stopping them from calling out workers on strike, walked their talk as the strike action which commenced on Tuesday witnessed total compliance by workers in the state. It would be recalled that organised labour unions in the state had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the […]
Metro & Crime

80-year-old father of LG Chairman regain freedom

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Eighty-year-old Pa Napoleon Alale, father of the Sagbama Local Government Area Chairman, Embeleakpo Alale, has regained freedom after spending about three months in the den of his kidnappers. A statement issued by the media aid of Embeleakpo, Nikade Anderson, confirmed that on Tuesday. The statement revealed that the abductors handed over the octogenarian at Otuokpoti […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica