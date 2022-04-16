News Top Stories

Imo: IPOB denies attack, killing of INEC employee

…as electoral body suspends CVR in 54 registration centres

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday, said its members were not the gunmen who attacked and killed an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State. IPOB said enemies of Biafra are responsible for the attack that killed the INEC official. Gunmen numbering 12 had disrupted a voter registration exercise on Thursday in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State. One INEC staff was killed while two others were declared missing. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in the 54 registration centres in Imo State.

The Commission said it was as a result of threats to its staff involved in the exercise in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area. INEC had on Thursday, announced attack on its staff in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, which resulted in the death of Anthony Nwokorie and two other staff missing. National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Friday that the two missing staff during the Ihitte Uboma attack, have been located and would be reunited with their families soon.

Okoye stated that the CVR exercise would now be confined to only INEC state and local government area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended in- definitely. He added that the safety of INEC staff remains a primary concern to the commission. “We will continue to ensure that no staff is put in harm’s way while working with the security agencies and community leaders to protect them and facilitate their work,” he said. Okoye noted that the commission had earlier restricted the CVR exercise to its offices in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Areas.

 

