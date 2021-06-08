Imo is under siege –Church leaders

i No fewer than 30 clerics under the platform of Concerned Church Leaders Forum (CCLF) have bemoaned the ugly security situation in Imo State, noting that the state is presently under siege.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Co- Convener of the group and General Overseer of the Charismatic Renewal Ministries, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu said it was disheartening that since the attack on the Imo state Police headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services on April 5, the state has become a hotbed of tension and a war front of sorts.

The group noted that there has been an influx of soldiers and Policemen from outside the state whose instruction appear to be ‘go and kill innocent young men’, and not necessarily to restore public confidence in governance which has from all indications failed woefully all over Nigeria. Citing the execution of Oguchi Unachukwu, who was heading back to his base in Germany, by Airforce personnel at the Imo Airport junction, the text of the press conference read in part: “Extrajudicial killings have become the order of the day and life has become so precarious in Imo state.

As we speak, reports say the FMC Mortuary, Owerri is filled to the brim and dead bodies of young people are littered around the mogue.”

While appealing to the unknown gunmen to sheath their swords, the clerics appealed to the law enforcement agents to stop the arbitrary killing of innocent Imo people. The cleric said: “People do not move about freely and economic activities are on the ebb. It looks like there is a declaration of war against the people of Imo state.

There is a siege on the land. Stern looking and gun-toting soldiers mount road blocks all over Imo State and they arrest young men of their choice, some of who may have lost their lives. Many have been throw into jail for what they know nothing about. “

