Imo jail-break: Fleeing inmate steals SIM card in Lagos, rearrested

Police in Lagos State have rearrested a 34-year-old man, Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who reportedly escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, Imo State. The suspect, it was learnt who fled from Owerri on April 5, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, at Ijegun, a suburb of the Lagos metropolis. His sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on April 19. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was kept in his sister’s house who used to lead him to church for special deliverance service. Adejobi said after a vigil on April 20 at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha, the suspect allegedly stole the SIM and the memory card of a member of the church before he was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

