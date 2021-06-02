Imo jail-break: Fleeing inmate steals SIM card in Lagos, rearrested

Police in Lagos State have rearrested a 34-year-old man, Oyemachi Maduabuchi, who reportedly escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, Imo State. The suspect, it was learnt who fled from Owerri on April 5, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, at Ijegun, a suburb of the Lagos metropolis. His sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on April 19. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was kept in his sister’s house who used to lead him to church for special deliverance service. Adejobi said after a vigil on April 20 at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha, the suspect allegedly stole the SIM and the memory card of a member of the church before he was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.
Related Articles
NDLEA combs Lagos airport terminal for drugs
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has started combing the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for drugs hidden in and around the terminal. This is coming with the one week extension for the resumption of international flights from the Lagos airport. The NDLEA Airport Commander, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, told journalists […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs seizes N143.6m contraband in Edo
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force Zone ‘C’ has seized smuggled items worth N143.6 million in the zone. The NCS Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abubakar Dalhatu, said in a statement in Abuja yesterday that the interceptions were made at various locations between October and December, 2020 within Edo State and environs based […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JTB, FIRS kick against NIPOST reform bill
*Say provisions on stamp duty amounts to double taxation The Joint Tax Board (JTB) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have kicked against some aspects of the Nigerian Postal Commission Bill, saying the bill if passed in its current form, would empower the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to encroach on their responsibilities and impose […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)