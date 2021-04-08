Imo jailbreak: 80 escaped inmates return voluntarily

No fewer than 80 inmates, who escaped from Owerri Correctional Services on Monday, have voluntarily returned to the custodial facility.

“About 17 of them returned on Tuesday, while more than 21 returned on yesterday (Wednesday). The returnees are mainly inmates on the awaiting trial list, those who have small prison terms and those who are about to complete their jail terms,” a source at the Correctional Centre said. As of Monday evening, no fewer than 42 inmates were in the facility with 36 inmates who were said to have stayed back after the jailbreak, while six were rearrested. With the new returnees, it brings the total number of inmates in custody to 80. The source, however, noted that some of the returnees were expected to have returned but added that the concern was that none of the hardened and condemned inmates (HCI), who escaped had returned.

“This is also understandable because it will take a miracle for a person who knows that his execution can take place any moment to return after his freedom was given to him freely by those who broke into the facility,” the source said. Some yet-to-be identified gunmen had attacked the state Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Centre where they freed over 1,844 prison inmates.

