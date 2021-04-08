News

Imo jailbreak: 80 escaped inmates return voluntarily

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

No fewer than 80 inmates, who escaped from Owerri Correctional Services on Monday, have voluntarily returned to the custodial facility.

“About 17 of them returned on Tuesday, while more than 21 returned on yesterday (Wednesday). The returnees are mainly inmates on the awaiting trial list, those who have small prison terms and those who are about to complete their jail terms,” a source at the Correctional Centre said. As of Monday evening, no fewer than 42 inmates were in the facility with 36 inmates who were said to have stayed back after the jailbreak, while six were rearrested. With the new returnees, it brings the total number of inmates in custody to 80. The source, however, noted that some of the returnees were expected to have returned but added that the concern was that none of the hardened and condemned inmates (HCI), who escaped had returned.

“This is also understandable because it will take a miracle for a person who knows that his execution can take place any moment to return after his freedom was given to him freely by those who broke into the facility,” the source said. Some yet-to-be identified gunmen had attacked the state Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Centre where they freed over 1,844 prison inmates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Herders attack Amotekun personnel as operatives arrest 200 cows, two herdsmen in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps were on Tuesday attacked by some herders in Irese community, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state. The men of the corps were attacked when they were trying to effect the arrest of the herdsmen for violating the open grazing order in the […]
News

Northern Elders Forum slam Buhari over Abuja-Kaduna highway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Northern Elders Forum has slammed the President Buhari-led administration over the slow pace of work on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.   In a statement released on Monday signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy Dr Kakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum lamented the five-year completion time-frame as a sign that the administration does not care about the […]
News

Bayelsa: Diri promises to build 3 technical colleges

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As part of celebration of the 60th Independence of the country and the 24th anniversary of creation of Bayelsa State, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has pledged that his Prosperity Government will establish three new technical colleges and upgrade existing structures in schools to bolster technical and vocational education development in the state. The governor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica