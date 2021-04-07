Imo jailbreak: 80 escaped inmates voluntarily return

No fewer than 80 prison inmates who escaped Monday morning from the Owerri Correctional Services have voluntarily returned to the custodial facility.

“About 17 of them returned on Tuesday and on Wednesday, more than 21 returned. The returnees are mainly inmates on the awaiting trial list, those who have short prison terms and those who are about to complete their jail terms,” a source at the Correctional Services told our correspondent.

As at Monday, evening, 42 inmates were in the facility – 36 had stayed back after the jailbreak while six were rearrested. With the new returnees, it brings the total number of inmates back in custody to 80.

The source, however, noted that some of the returnees were expected to have returned but added that the concern is that none of the hardened and condemned inmates (HCI) who escaped have returned.

“This is also understandable because it will take a miracle for a person who knows that his execution can take place any moment, to return after his freedom was given to him freely by those who broke into the facility,” the source said.

It would be recalled that some yet-to-be identified gunmen had attacked the State Police Command Headquarter and the Correctional facility where they freed 1,844 prison inmates.

