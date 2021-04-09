News

Imo jailbreak: Police nab 1 escapee in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested one David Ubong, one of the inmates set free when gunmen attacked a correctional center in Owerri, Imo State earlythis week.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, in Uyo on Friday, said that Ubong confessed to having escaped from the Owerri correctional center on April 5.
Macdon said that the suspect would be returned to Imo, to face his jail term.
“On April 6, 2021, personnel of Ikot Udota Police Division, Eket, relying on credible intelligence, apprehended one David Victor Ubong ‘m’ of Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area (LGA).
“Suspect confessed to being one of the inmates who escaped from the Nigeria Correctional Service in the recent jailbreak at Owerri, Imo on April 5, 2021.
“Until his conviction, the suspect was a resident of Obinze in Owerri, Imo. The suspect will be sent back to face his jail term,’’ Macdon said.
On the security in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom, Macdon quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, as saying that successes had been recorded and that a mop-up operation was ongoing in the area.
Amiengheme urged residents of Essien Udim and its environs to remain calm but be security conscious.
He assured that security agencies would continue to do their best in restoring peace, law, and order in the area and state at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Over 1,000 Delta youths receive NIHORT agric value-chain empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Again, the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has trained over 250 youths to be self-reliant in tomatoes processing and ‘Ugu’ (Telfairia) food value-chain farming in Delta State.   Youths from Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, under the auspices of Rt. Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, benefitted from the highly […]
News

Why Is the Challenge of Customer Loyalty Beneficial for Businesses?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

If there is one thing that all companies struggle with, it’s brand loyalty. It doesn’t matter whether a business is big or small, because all organizations are desperate to keep the customers they have. It’s not hard to tell why when Exponea reports that loyal shoppers spend 67% more. This leads them to also report that 90% […]
News

Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cable Network News, CNN’s caption for a five minutes flick it produced on the Tuesday October 20, 2020 incident at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria read like the title of a fiction and that is exactly what it is. The title is thus more amenable to being forgiven than the actual content of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica