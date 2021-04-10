Imo jailbreak unanswered questions: Police Commissioner to blame for mismanaging intelligence –Ex CP

Last Monday’s attack by unknown gunmen on the Imo State Police command headquarter, Owerri and the Owerri Correctional Services, burning and substantially destroying both facilities may have come and gone but a number of nagging questions linger. To forestall a recurrence, this ugly incident needs to be critically reviewed, relevant questions asked and answers obtained. Leaving loose ends and ignoring yawning gaps on the part of the government and the affected institutions will lead to a repeat of the ugly incident. When the dreaded armed robber and kidnapper, ‘Vampire’, escaped in broad daylight from the then High Court premises in Owerri, which is also located within the same area of last Monday’s attack, there were lots of questions that were left unanswered, a gaping lacuna in the stories told by the authorities, yet no one pressed for explanations or answers, and the grey areas were swept under the carpet. Last Monday saw some aspects of those unanswered questions re-emerge in the form of the open-ended narratives that trailed the attack.

Mismanagement of intelligence

There is an indication that the government and police authorities in Imo State clearly mismanaged intelligence report. Not a few persons in security circles have hinted that the police got timely intelligence of the twin attacks. Following the attack, Mr. Dennis Amachree, a former Assistant Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), revealed in a live interview on national television that the authorities of the DSS in Owerri had alerted the Nigerian Police and the Imo State governor at least three times of a pending attack on the Owerri Correctional Services. According to Amachree, the police in the state and the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, failed to act on credible intelligence. About one month ago also, the information was released after the burning of police stations in Isiala Mbano that the next attack was the Imo State Police Headquarter and based on that and other credible intelligence the Imo Police Headquarter mounted two checkpoints on the two ends of the road leading to the command. That checkpoint was still there and manned half-heartedly until the attack. The new checkpoints are ample evidence that the police acknowledged the intelligence but did nothing worthwhile with it. A retired Police officer, Okwundu Udogu, told our correspondent that the police formation in the state did not respond like people on red alert at the time of the attack. His words: “With the way these gunmen caught the entire police formation in Imo state napping, you do not need anybody to tell you that intelligence was so utterly mismanaged and the State Commissioner of police should take the blame. Knowing of an impending attack, why were more policemen not mobilised for night duty? Why were there no deliberate show of force and visible deployment of men in strategic locations in the state capital to showcase readiness, for whatever it is worth? The police authorities should be blamed for the breach of security in the state. “It is even more ridiculous that the ousted Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, could say in his address that if the attackers had come in the day time, they would have seen the might of the police. For goodness sake, what kind of policing system are we operating in this country? It’s a wonder how a police chief could make such unprofessional remark.”

Police fled, abandoned headquarters

Another disturbing question is why the police fled their command headquarters even before the attackers arrived. The Owerri Correctional Services was the first place attacked by the gunmen and the report of heavy gunfire carried through to sub-urban communities around the metropolis and the expected first responders who should have offered help was the Police Command headquarters which shared the same fence with the Correctional Services. But no help came to the prison authorities and the prison was razed and more than 1800 inmates freed. When the gunmen eventually moved to the Police Command, it became obvious that the officers and men of the police on duty had fled at the sound of gunfire from the prison, abandoning the state Police Command base to the assailants who burned tactical units and more than 50 vehicles parked on the command premises. This was reason Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State voiced his disappointment with the response of the police after his on-the-spot assessment of the damage done to the two facilities. He charged officers and men of the Imo State Police Command not to back down before armed aggressors and at least be able to defend themselves against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). He urged the police to rise up and fight as only that would give the people a sense of security and save the state from the embarrassment of such attacks by criminal elements. According to the governor, “Each time there’s any problem in the state, the police pay dearly for it. During the #EndSars protests, it was policemen that paid for it. This time around, these hoodlums emerged and were able to visit this kind of mayhem on police facilities unchallenged.” “I don’t know what the rules are. But I think it’s also not right for an armed man to be able to kill an armed man without resistant. I think the purpose of being armed is to at least defend yourselves. If you must not retaliate; if you must not be on the offensive, you should at least be able to defend yourselves.”

They operated for three hours, yet no back up, no intervention

The Police Situation Report (SITREP) dated 5th April, 2021 noted that the attack lasted close to three hours. For three hours, the gunmen had the run of the seat of power in Imo state – the Government House which is next door to the Police headquarter, Owerri Prison and the entire area known as Government House Layout Station. They operated unchallenged, unrestrained for three hours. In spite of the fact that the Commander of the 34 Brigade, Obinze and the Commissioner of Police reside within the same Government House Layout, no substantial effort was made to ward off the attackers before they razed the two facilities. With the Nigerian Army 34 Brigade Obinze, Mobile Police base (MOPOL 18), Counter Terrorism Squad, Airforce Base, Naval Base, DSS and NSCDC headquarters all within the Owerri Senatorial district and with not more than 15 minutes drive from the scene of the attacks, the question is why was there no back up for the attacked facilities or any intervention whatsoever? Reacting, the President of Igbo National Congress (INC), Comrade Chilos Godsent, said that it is either the army chiefs in the state are grossly incompetent or they are complicit in the sabotage of security of lives and property in the state. He therefore called for immediate sanctions against heads of security agencies operating in the state. “We are shocked that such number of gunmen can move into the heart of Owerri capital city with the number of vehicles they came in and yet could not be spotted by the police and warded off by our security agencies. For hours on end, the gunmen operated unchallenged and without any interference from our security forces. This is a failure in the deployment of actionable intelligence and failure in operational capability of our security agencies.”

