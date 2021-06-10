News Top Stories

Imo, Lagos indigenes top rank of illegal migrants to Europe nations

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A substantial number of Imo State male indigenes – 67% planned migrating to Europe from their state, latest data on illegal emigrant from National Bureau of Statistics has shown. Next to Imo is Lagos State with 50 per cent of its indigenes intending to migrate to Europe nations in search of greener pastures. In terms of gender, the proportion is lower for females (between 32.7 per cent in Imo and 50.3 per cent in Lagos). Statistician General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale unveiled emigrant figures in Lagos at the presentation of 2020 awareness and perceptions report on migrants vis-a-vis the dangers of irregular migration in Nigeria. The commonest routes preferred by emigrants involve a passage through desert and by sea.

“Nearly all male respondents in Lagos (91.7 per cent) indicated intention to travel through the desert compared to 57.4 per cent in Edo, whereas the results are reversed for females: 42.6 per cent of intending female migrants in Edo planned to travel through the desert compared to 8.3 per cent in Lagos. Further, between half and twothirds of male respondents intended to travel by sea, mostly in Lagos and Edo.” He said intending illegal migrants face daunting risks.

“Illegal migrants face considerable travel risks and dehumanising conditions. Across states and irrespective of gender, returned migrants reported facing dehumanising conditions of detention, sexual abuse, hunger, slavery, forced labour in significant numbers. “Across all four states, more than 70 per cent of returned migrants indicated having no passports or visas,” he said.

With regards to stations of preference, Kale listed North America, South America and Australia/ Oceania as countries preferred by illegal migrants. However, he added that respondents from Edo and Lagos indicated preference for Europe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No Nigeria if Ndigbo’s denied 2023 presidential ticket –Ohanaeze youths

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a divisive factor rather than a unifying leader he claimed to be, insisting that any move to ‘deny Ndigbo 2023 presidential election will be dire consequences on Nigeria’.   Dismissing as false, a statement credited to the Senior […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, contracts COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus. Onyeama broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, saying he is on his way to an isolation centre. “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is […]
News Top Stories

Defection: Our fortunes in South-East intact –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Despite the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its fortunes in the South-East are intact. Also, governors elected on the platform of the party said they are working for the unity, stability and strengthening of the party. PDP National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica