Imo monarch, 2 aides shot dead in his palace

Gunmen yesterday shot dead the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa autonomous community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ignitus Asor.

The hoodlums also killed two of his aides and wounded other persons as they made their way to flee the community. Several community sources confirmed the incident and narrated that the monarch was killed in his Palace.

“The traditional prime minister of the community, high Chief Stephen Ajoku, a retired soldier reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.” When contacted, the Coordinator of Agwa development Centre, Obinna Jumbo, told newsmen that the dastardly attack had been reported to the police by the families of the victims. Police authorities in Imo State have also confirmed the killings.

In a statement signed by the Police Spokesperson, Michael Abattam, the command noted that preliminary findings revealed that, “the hoodlums came in four vehicles and two motorcycles in company of a woman, disguising themselves as persons in distress and have come to report an emergency situation to the monarch.

“The unsuspecting royal father allowed them into his palace, sat down with them, in the process of explaining the reason for their visit, they brought out guns, shot and killed the monarch and two of his aides, and hurriedly fled the palace. “On their way, they attacked the office of the Agwa vigilance group, shot one person and made away with three motorcycles.”

According to the statement, police operatives armed with information from eyewitness are hot on the trail of the fleeing hoodlums

