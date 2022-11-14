Metro & Crime

Imo monarch, aides shot dead in his palace

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

Gunmen on Monday shot and killed the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa autonomous community in the Oguta Local Government of Imo State, Eze Ignitus Asor.

The hoodlums also killed two of his aides and wounded other persons as they made their escape from the community.

Several community sources confirmed the incident and narrated that the monarch was killed in his Palace.

“The traditional Prime Minister of the community, High Chief Stephen Ajoku, a retired soldier reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

When contacted, the Coordinator of Agwa Development Centre, Obinna Jumbo, told newsmen that the dastardly attack had been reported to the police by the families of the victims.

Police authorities in Imo State have also confirmed the killings.

 

Reporter

