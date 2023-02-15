News

Imo monarchs give Buhari Valentine’s Day gift

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Imo State Traditional Council yesterday honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with the traditional title of ‘Nwanne D’namba’ (A brother in Diaspora) for his love for the South East and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked the Chairman of the Council Eze Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke for the recognition, promising to continue to demonstrate his love for the South East. He said: “I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us. “We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together.” He noted the value of a shared national vision that enhances cohesion, urging more harmony across the state and national levels as “good neighbours”.

 

Our Reporters

