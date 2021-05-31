Imo: Newly completed INEC’s office in Njaba razed

One of the newly completed local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Okwudor in Njaba council area of Imo state has been torched by unknown persons.

The arson took place yesterday morning around 11:30 a.m., the Commission’s spokesperson in Imo, Emmanuella Opara, told journalists. No life was lost in the attack, but the building was substantially burnt down, with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture destroyed.

The attack followed closely the attack on the Ahiazu Mbaise office of the Commission which was vandalized exactly a week ago.

The burnt Njaba INEC office brings to eight, the number of INEC offices to have been attacked in Imo since the 2019 general election.

