Imo: News stands shut down as IGP clamps down on vendors, arrest five

…New Telegraph Sales Rep still being held

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police, Monday morning arrested no fewer than five newspaper vendors and distribution agents in Imo State.

The IGP’s team stormed the popular Newspaper House at No.5 Rotibi Street, off Douglas Road, Owerri, at the peak of the distribution of the day’s newspapers to vendors.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the operatives who arrived the Newspaper House in three vehicles were fully armed with no inscription on their vehicle except a covered number plate bearing ‘IRT’.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the IGP’s men confiscated newspapers that were supposed to be sold Monday.

He said: “The operatives did not just arrest the vendors and distributors, they also packed their newspapers and took them away with them. It appeared their target was all those newspapers that had news reports of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Some of the arrested vendors and distribution agents are Nnamso Okoro, Nelson Enyiama, Blessing Isinwa, Onyebuchi Iwundu and one Michael whose surname was not available at news time.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Sales Representative of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Chuks Ugwuibe, is still being held by the Police, having been arrested in Orlu last Tuesday last week by security operatives while taking his weekly returns from vendors.

Like this: Like Loading...