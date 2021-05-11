Imo: Newsstands shut down as IGP clamps down on newspaper vendors

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police, yesterday morning arrested no fewer than five newspaper vendors and distribution agents in Imo state.

The IGP’s team stormed the popular Newspaper House at No.5, Rotibi Street, off Douglas Road, Owerri, at the peak of the distribution of the day’s newspapers to vendors. Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the operatives, who arrived at the Newspaper House in three vehicles, were fully armed with no inscription on their vehicle except a masked number plate bearing ‘IRT’. An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said the IGP’s men confiscated newspapers that were supposed to be sold yesterday. He said: “The operatives did not just arrest the vendors and distributors, they also packed their newspapers and took them away with them. It appeared their target was all those newspapers that had news reports of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).” Some of the arrested vendors and distribution agents are Nnamso Okoro, Nelson Enyiama, Blessing Isinwa, Onyebuchi Iwundu and one Michael whose surname was not available at news time.

The vendors were needlessly brutalized by the operatives with some incurring injuries.

The arrest of the newspaper vendors and distribution agents has triggered a public outrage as several residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital have risen in condemnation of the attack on the media with some describing it as the ‘making of a police state’. Most vendors, in protest of the clampdown, closed shops yesterday, making it difficult for the members of the public to buy newspapers in the state.

Condemning the arrest of vendors and newspaper distribution agents, the Chairman, Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Precious Nwadike and his Secretary, Mr. Austin Okoro, in a press statement, wrote: “This latest onslaught on the pen profession and it’s ancillary arm seem to be a very loud confirmation of the much talked about fast drift of the nation away from democracy to tyranny, chaos and oppression.

“We consider this development highly worrisome and call on the security agents to be more circumspect in their dealings with the people.

“We suppose we are still under a democratic dispensation and our profession is protected by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution and other extant laws of the land.

The media remains a bastion of democracy and should, for no reason, be gagged or harassed. “We, therefore, call on the security agents to release the vendors or come up with an explanation of the offence they committed beyond selling newspapers at their various newspaper stands.”

Contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, said that the operatives were not operating under his command. Meanwhile, around 6:30pm yesterday news filtered in that the New Telegraph’s Sales Representative,

Chuks Ugwuibe, who was incarcerated for nearly one week has been released. Before his release, however, vendors and newspaper distribution agents in the state had resolved that no newspaper will be sold anywhere in Imo State today.

Our correspondent gathered that the decision to close shop was intended to press home the grievances of the vendors and newspaper distributors, some of who were manhandled and brutalized by the IGP’s men

