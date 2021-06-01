News Top Stories

Imo: NIS’ Chief Provost killed in Owerri

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri Comment(0)

The Chief Provost of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Imo State command, Okiemute Mrere, has been killed. Mrere, was allegedly assassinated Saturday night along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

 

A senior Immigrations’ officer who confirmed the ugly development said that the former Chief Provost’s corpse was discovered in a bush Sunday morning. An NIS source told our correspondent that Mrere was driving a Hilux van belonging to NIS when he was attacked and killed.

 

The source added that no personal belongings of the slain officer was removed by his killers including his service pistol which was found on him when his remains were discovered on Sunday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police arrest 4 Inspectors over alleged extortion

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested four police officers, who allegedly harassed and extorted N70, 000 from a 16-year-old student on Wednesday at NGAB Junction, Isheri area of Lagos State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who stated this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: I want Nigerians to enjoy security, prosperity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…govs, Obi, PDP, MURIC, clerics preach peace President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined other Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, insisting that he wants security, prosperity for Nigerians. The President, who observed the celebration despite the restrictions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol guidelines, also described the developments in the North- West […]
News

COVID-19: GMD president cautions against second lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising new coronavirus cases in Nigeria and in the western countries spiking fear of second wave of lockdown in the country, the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola has cautioned against embarking on another lockdown as a measure to curb COVID- 19.   Dokun-Babalola who spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica