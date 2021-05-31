Metro & Crime

Imo: NIS’ Chief Provost killed in Owerri 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Chief Provost of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Imo state command, Okiemute Mrere, has been killed.

 

Mrere, was allegedly assassinated Saturday night along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

 

A senior Immigrations’ officer who confirmed the ugly development said that the former Chief Provost’s corpse was discovered in a bush Sunday morning.

An NIS source told our correspondent that Mrere was driving a Hilux van belonging to NIS when he was attacked and killed.

The source added that no personal belongings of the slain officer was removed by his killers including his service pistol which was found on him when his remains were discovered on Sunday.

The Hilux van he was driving at the time of attack was riddled with bullet holes indicating a surprise  gun attack, the source explained.

 

Contacted, the command’s spokesperson in the state, Winifred Ogu, confirmed the murder incident and also disclosed that a full scale investigation has commenced on the killing of their Chief Provost.

