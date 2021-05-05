Imo North: A turning point with Ibezim

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent swearing-in of Sir Frank Ibezim as the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State and the task ahead for him

After more than a year without representation in the upper chamber of the Nigerian legislature – the Senate – the people Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State now have a replacement for the late Senator Ben Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who died in December 2019.

Sir Frank Ibezim, a seasoned technocrat with diverse experience and expertise in areas of education, technology, operations, finance and management is the man to champion the cause of his people till the end of the Ninth Senate. He was elected on the platform of the APC like his predecessor.

He brings to bear experience from top public service positions at both the state and federal government levels. He served as Imo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources (2014-2015); Special Adviser (Political) to Minister of State for Education (2015-2019); Board Member, Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Gombe; Member of the Federal Government Committee on Assessment of Needs of Unity Schools. For Ibezim, it was a long road to the Red Chamber.

The election that produced him was none like any other though electoral contests at any level in Imo North had never been tea parties given the vast majority of eminently qualified sons and daughters of the district, who usually get involved in the process.

The December 5, 2020 bye-election was subjected to controversy until the Supreme Court delivered judgement in Ibezim’s favour on April 5. The storm over the poll started when Ibezim was disqualified from contesting the APC senatorial primary election by the party’s screening committee.

Eleven aspirants were screened, out of which five were cleared and six, including Ibezim, disqualified for not meeting what the committee termed “basic requirements.” The APC, however, insisted that the screening committee was an ad hoc committee that had no power to disqualify any aspirant. The party stated that its constitution hands such powers to the National Working Committee (NWC).

This, perhaps, explained the parallel primaries the party held in September 2020 across the six local government areas the make up the senatorial district.

The respective exercises produced Ibezim and Ifeanyi Araraume, a former senator that represented the zone between 1999 and 2007 as candidates for the senatorial bye-election. However, a legal battle ensued, when a member of the party, Lady Uchenna Ubah, went to court after the senatorial by-election primary, seeking an order of the court to compel the APC to submit Ibezim’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the election.

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri in its judgement delivered on November 6, 2020, dismissed the suit on the premise that Ubah lacked the locus standi to institute the action.

The court went further to disqualify Ibezim, while ordering INEC to accept Araraume as APC’s candidate for the bye-election. Dissatisfied with the judgement, both Ubah and Ibezim approached Court of Appeal in Owerri to challenge the ruling. While Ubah insisted that the trial court wrongly held that she lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the action, Ibezim contended that his right to fair hearing was breached by the court.

He further argued that the trial court made a declaration against him even when he was not a party to the suit. The appellate court in its judgement on December 4, 2020, affirmed that Ubah was bereft of locus standi to maintain the legal action. It, however, held that Ibezim’s right to fair hearing was breached by the trial court.

Consequently, it set aside the order that disqualified Ibezim and directed INEC to recognize him as the candidate of the APC. But as the Court of Appeal was deliver- ing its judgement, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, disqualified Ibezim based on alleged certificate forgery.

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that evidence before it showed that Ibezim presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

Despite the conflicting judgements, the party participated in the byeelection that held the following day in the 602 voting points of the senatorial district. At of the end of the exercise, INEC, through its Returning Officer, Hakeem Adikum, who announced the results at the electoral commission’s state secretariat in Owerri, declared the APC winner of the poll, but refused to announce any candidate of the party as winner. He said APC polled 36,811 votes, while Emmanuel Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 31,903 votes.

According to the results, the PDP candidate won in Obowo, where he hails from, while the APC won in the remaining five councils of the senatorial district. Francis Ezeonu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, later explained that the electoral umpire was unable to return a particular candidate from the APC as winner of the election because of several court orders for and against both candidates.

What followed was another round of legal battle between Ibezim and Araraume on one hand, and between the APC and the PDP on another hand. During the five months the matter traversed from the High Court to the Supreme Court, it was not only tension in the respective political camps but Imo North’s entire landscape.

But the apex court, on April 15, put an end the legal fireworks. In a unanimous judgement, the court voided, nullified and set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the candidacy of Ibezim on the ground of perjury.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the judgement held that the suit, which led to disqualification of Ibezim for allegedly supplying false information to secure nomination was statute barred at the time it was instituted. Having scaled the legal hurdle and rightfully taken his seat in the Senate, it is yet more challenges for Ibezim.

A legislator makes laws, and in the process, strives to ensure that his or her constituency is not short-changed; advocates for his or her people in job placement, ensures access to opportunities, protects his or her constituents from injustice and attracts projects, among many other dividends of democracy.

While expectations from Ibezim appear enormous, he has pledged to provide effective representation through sacrificial service, and continuing in the finest traditions of noble leaders of the zone, while pursuing excellence. He declared his readiness for the in a statement during his inauguration.

His words: “With the oath of office which I took, I have become the number sixth Senator to serve Okigwe zone in this great Senate chambers.

Humbly, I offer myself to continue diligently in the mission of putting our Imo North people and their interests first, to push the frontiers of democracy dividends to reach the nook and cranny of every village hamlet, and to ensure the utilization of our vast untapped land and human resources for unparalleled agrarian and industrial revolution. I pledge to accomplish this through the pursuit of quality value adding policy making in the Senate, which places the interest of our people first above all else.

“Quality representation is all about service, about sacrifice, about applying competence and capacity to duty, and letting compassion drive and moderate strategic actions.

The interests we promote include pursuing policies and legislation that will unleash the potentials of our people. At the apex, it speaks to the imperative of creating opportunities for necessary skills acquisition for our youths through technical and vocational training.

“I believe in the intrinsic value of using the legislative platform to open up socio-economic frontiers for our people, removing many from abject poverty to wealth creation, from the ravages of unemployment to becoming employers of labour, and from hopelessness to hopeful generations built on shared interests and shared benefits.

“I have a sense of the needs of our people from my varied experiences and engagements in political engineering, and in the dedicated service that I have rendered in the past. My vision and mission remain to provide competent, capable and compassionate leadership that not only sustains but surpasses the democracy dividends ever enjoyed in the zone.

I also bring a willingness to partner with Governor Hope Uzodinma and act as a strong catalyst for synergy and unification our great Imo people, and also of our great party, the APC, and ultimately for the greater socio-economic development of Okigwe zone, ditto, Imo Atate. “So, I ask our good people to unite…

And I add that when we unite and look at the big picture, there is no mountain too high that we can’t surmount; no valley too deep we can’t climb out. So, let’s get to work.

The night has been long, the day has been far spent, there is no more time to waste. I put my hand to the plough focused on the enormous work ahead, determined not to look back until we accomplish our noble quest. I invite you, all men and women of goodwill to join me as we move. Forward ever, backward never.”

