Imo North: Araraume is APC candidate for senatorial by-election

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North senatorial by-election held on Thursday.

The declaration was made by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Imo North, Umar Gana Nguma.

According to Nguma, Araraume scored the highest votes of 22,944, while Chidinma Uwajumogu came a distant second with 3,757 votes.

Nguma also announced votes scored by other aspirants to include, Mark Uchendu, 1877; Frank Ibezim, 1216 and Athan Achonu, 934 votes.

Others are Matthew Omegara, 698; Acho Ihim, 212; Bright Nwachukwu, 126; Eze Okoro, 53 and Uchenna Uchewuba, 51 votes.

He disclosed that the number of registered voters were 37, 228 while the number of total votes cast was 32,464.

Nguma said the result was a collation of the direct election held in all the wards within the six council areas in the senatorial district.

