Politics

Imo North: Araraume is APC candidate for senatorial by-election

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North senatorial by-election held on Thursday.
The declaration was made by the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Imo North, Umar Gana Nguma.
According to Nguma, Araraume scored the highest votes of 22,944, while Chidinma Uwajumogu came a distant second with 3,757 votes.
Nguma also announced votes scored by other aspirants to include, Mark Uchendu, 1877; Frank Ibezim, 1216 and Athan Achonu, 934 votes.
Others are Matthew Omegara, 698; Acho Ihim, 212; Bright Nwachukwu, 126; Eze Okoro, 53 and Uchenna Uchewuba, 51 votes.
He disclosed that the number of registered voters were 37, 228 while the number of total votes cast was 32,464.
Nguma said the result was a collation of the direct election held in all the wards within the six council areas in the senatorial district.

Some of them sustained varying degrees of injuries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Defection: Season of harvest for Abia APC

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI reports

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the gale of defections to the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by chieftains of major political parties in the state       T he recent surge in the number of politicians seeking space and relevance in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State has provoked […]
Politics

We’ve no structure to win Edo election –PDP chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

A former Director of Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Okharedia Ihimekpen, has said that the PDP in Edo State has no political structure to muscle the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election. The PDP chieftain, who was the Chief Press Secretary to former governor […]
Politics

Ndigbo must replicate their ‘can do spirit’ in politics – Okorie

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Chief Chekwas Okorie is a chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on the race for the 2023 presidency and what the people of the South-East should do to realize their ambition of producing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction The jostle for the 2023 presidency has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: