Imo North bye-election: Appeal court sacks Araraume as APC candidate

With less than 24 hours to the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo North bye-election. Delivering judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, declared that Mr. Frank Ibezim, was the authentic candidate of the APC and not Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

The judge faulted the November 6, judgment of the Federal High Court which sacked Ibezim and announced Araraume as the rightful winner of APC primary election. The justice ordered INEC to immediately enlist Ibezim’s name as the candidate of the party for the bye-election. He said the revalidation of the candidacy of Ibezim was just and in accordance with the electoral act.

Our correspondent gathered that as at the time of filing the report that Araraume has already commenced the process of appealing the judgment and possibly staying action on its execution. Senator Araraume is making a bold bid to return to the Senate after 13 years, having served two terms in the Red Chambers between 1999 to 2007.

