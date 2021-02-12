Imo North: Still no respite for APC

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the intrigues and conflicting judgements over the rightful candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between Ifeanyi Araraume and Frank Ibezim for the December 5, 2020 Imo North Senatorial by-election, which the party won

Two months after winning the Imo North Senatorial by-election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to determine the rightful candidate of the party between Senatorial Ifeanyi Araraume and Frank Ibezim. Since the conduct of the party primaries for the by-election, the two have been in and out of court rooms to determine the rightful candidate of the party.

Like many post-election issues, Araraume and Ibezim have turned the courts to their headquarters in order to supplant one another and be the representative of the party at the Red Chambers. But the matter degenerated last week when the Supreme Court on Friday, February 5, ruled in favour of Ibezim. The apex court refused a request by Arararume to declare him as the authentic candidate of the party. The court dismissed two of Arararume’s appeals challenging the outcome of the APC’s primary election.

The Supreme Court held that the appeals lacked merit and should be dismissed. Ruling in two separate judgments, the five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Amina Augie, affirmed the decisions of the Court of Appeal, Owerri division, which voided the proceedings and decisions in the suit filed by Lady Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah before the Federal High Court in Owerri.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, who read the lead judgments, held that the Court of Appeal was right in coming to the conclusion that the first respondent (Ibezim) was shut out and denied of his right to be heard as a necessary party in the suit at the Federal High Court.

“Therefore, the proceedings of the trial court constitute a nullity and must be struck out. Appellant’s appeal, therefore, lacked merit and it is hereby dismissed. The decision of the lower court, setting aside the judgment of the trial court is hereby affirmed. Parties are to bear their respective costs,” he said.

As Ibezim and his supporters went to town to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict, an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Saturday, February 6, upheld the disqualification of Ibezim as the candidate of the party in the Senatorial by-election. The appellate court in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Ibezim’s name from the list of candidates for the by-election, after it found him guilty of submitting falsified documents.

The appellate court, in its lead judgment read by Justice Stephen Adah, said it found no reason to interfere with the verdict of the trial court which he described as unassailable. Consequently, the court dismissed Ibezim’s appeal for want of merit, though it declined to award any cost against him.

The Appeal Court based its judgment on the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting Abuja, which disqualified Ibezim for allegedly making false statements/declarations in the affidavit and documents he tendered to the APC and INEC. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had in his ruling delivered on December 4, 2020, barely 24 hours to the by-election, held that evidence before it showed that Ibezim presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

The trial court held that Ibezim was not qualified and eligible for nomination to contest the Imo North Senatorial by-election, having made false declarations in the affidavit and certificates he submitted to INEC for the purpose of contesting the Imo North Senatorial by-election and the irreconcilable conflicts in his names.

It, therefore, barred INEC from accepting him as the candidate of the APC for the senatorial byelection. Following the conflicting judgments, Ibezim has insisted that he would challenge the ruling of the appellate court at the Supreme Court. He also faulted the judgment, saying that the court was wrong on many grounds. He regretted that the judgment was based on weak evidence of mere name variation.

He said in disqualifying him based on allegations of certificate forgery, the petitioner failed to invite Uboma Secondary School, Ikperejere, Etiti nor WAEC as witnesses in the suit to deny or confirm the veracity of the certificate he presented.

“On the issue of using Frank and Francis, my photograph would have been enough proof that I’m the bonafide owner of the results and that the opponent could not contest the facts that the result and certificates are mine but relying on mere technicality,” he said. According to Ibezim, the court was too lenient on his opponents and relied on him to prove his innocence instead of expecting them to prove their allegations against him, as is standard in matters of this nature.

As the current impasse continues, political watchers in the state have blamed it on the leadership tussle between Governor Hope Uzodinma and Senator Araraume, with Senator Rochas Okorocha supporting the latter. Many believed that the game plan is to prevent Araraume from returning to the Senate, where he had served for two terms and reduce his political clout ahead of the next governorship election in the state. While Ibezim is believed in many quarters to be the preferred candidate of Governor Uzodinma and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education.

The controversy surrounding the Imo North Senatorial by-election started when Ibezim was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries by the screening committee. The committee said 11 aspirants were screened, out of which five were cleared and six, including Ibezim were disqualified for not meeting basic requirements.

“Section 3(f) of the guidelines for the nomination of candidates stipulates that ONLY aspirants fully cleared by the party shall be eligible to stand election at the party’s primaries. “Section 3(k) also clearly stated that all aspirants must show knowledge of the party’s manifestos and programs and must commit themselves to the full implementation of the party’s goals and objectives. Not losing sight of section 3(L) which states that all aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party for at least one year except a waiver is given.

“Therefore in compliance with section 11 of same guideline stipulating the roles and responsibilities of the screening committee, we have done our job sincerely, honestly and diligently without fear or favour but we have observed that Mr. Frank Ibezim who is purported to be one of the possible flag bearers of our party, was not cleared to contest the Imo North Senatorial primary elections,” it said. It will be recalled that Lady Uchenna Ubah had went to court after the senatorial by-election primaries seeking an order of the court to compel the APC to submit the name of Ibezim’s name to the INEC as its candidate for the election.

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri in its judgment delivered on November 6, 2020, dismissed the suit on the premise that Ubah lacked the locus standi to institute the action. The court went further and disqualified Ibezim and ordered INEC to accept Araraume as APC’s candidate for the byelection. Dissatisfied with the judgment, both Ubah and Ibezim went to the Court of Appeal in Owerri to challenge the ruling. While Ubah insisted that the trial court wrongly held that she lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the action, Ibezim, contended that his right to fair hearing was breached by the court.

Ibezim argued that the trial court made declaration against him, even though he was not a party to the suit. In its judgment, the Appeal court on December 4, 2020 affirmed that Ubah was bereft of locus standi to maintain the legal action. It, however, held that Ibezim’s right to fair hearing was breached by the trial court. Consequently, the appellate court proceeded to set aside the order that disqualified Ibezim and directed INEC to recognize him as APC candidate.

It was the same that another Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified Ibezim based on forged certificate. Justice Ekwo held that evidence before it showed that Ibezim presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of his WAEC certificate. In the face of the conflicting judgments, the party had insisted that the screening committee was an ad hoc committee that had no power to disqualify any aspirant.

It stated that the party’s constitution hands such powers to the National Working Committee. Apart from the disqualification from the screening committee, the real challenge before Ibezim is the certificate forgery allegation leveled against him by Araraume and how to convince the court that he didn’t falsify his documents.

