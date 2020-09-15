News

Imo North: Voters can track results on INEC result portal, says REC

Voters for the Imo North Senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31 would be able to track results of the election online, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

 

This was disclosed by the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Francis Ezeonu while interacting with newsmen in his office ahead of the Imo North Senatorial by-election.

 

He observed that the processing of election results had always been a sore point for the country’s electoral process due to desperation of politicians, but INEC being mindful of that challenge had devised a means of further deepening credibility and transparency of the election process.

 

“From the polling units, the results will be uploaded as they come to the commission’s online result portal. And the voters and Imo people can access the result portal from inecelectionresults. com,” he said.

 

Noting that the uploading of result from the polling unit would forestall the usual cases of fake results dominating the social media even before official results were collated and declared,

 

Ezeonu added that it was common knowledge that election results were at the highest risk of compromise or interference between the point of collation at the polling units and at the final point of submission of results.

