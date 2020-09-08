Politics

Imo North: We didn’t clear Ibezim for Senatorial primary – Screening Committee

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

While the controversies surrounding last Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary for the vacant Imo North seat continues to swirl, the APC Screening Committee for the primary Monday stunned party faithful with a fresh revelation.
The Screening Committee categorically declared that one Mr. Frank Ibezim, who was purportedly declared winner by a faction of the party in the state was not cleared for the primary election.
This was disclosed at a press conference by Dr. Lawrence Chukwu, Chairman, Imo North Senatorial Screening Committee.
The text of the press conference reads in part: “Gentlemen of the press, we are the members of the Imo North Senatorial screening committee of the APC, appointed vide letters of appointment dated 25th August 2020 and duly inaugurated at the party headquarters on the 26th of August by the acting National Secretary  H.E Senator John James Akpan- Udoedehe.
“Unfortunately, with utmost dismay, we noticed that our report which cleared five aspirants and disqualified six for very cogent and verifiable reasons were jettisoned.
“Both the aspirants cleared and not cleared were allowed to run for the Senatorial primaries, embarrassingly, one of the aspirants not cleared is being touted as having emerged as one of the winners of the said controversial primary election.”
The committee noted that 11 Senatorial Aspirants were screened and they include Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, Hon. Matthew Omegara, Achonu Athanasius Nneji, Uchendu Mark Chijioke, Ibezim Chukwuma Frank, Edith Chidinma Uwajumuogu, Uchenna Onyeiwu-Uba, Eze Joachim Okoro, Bright Nwachukwu, Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke and Iheanacho Celestine Ihim.
The committee stated that out of this number only five aspirants were cleared and they include Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, Uchendu Mark Chijioke, Edith Chidinma Uwajumuogu, Eze Joachim Okoro and Bright Nwachukwu while the remaining six aspirants including Mr. Frank Ibezim were disqualified.
The text of the press briefing reads further: “Section 3(f) of the guidelines for the nomination of candidates stipulates that only aspirants fully cleared by the party shall be eligible to stand election at the party’s primaries.
“Section 3(k) also clearly stated that all aspirants must show knowledge of the party’s manifestos and programs and must commit themselves to the full implementation of the party’s goals and objectives.
“Not losing sight of section 3(L) which states that all aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party for at least one year except a waiver is given.
“Therefore, in compliance with section 11 of same guideline stipulating the roles and responsibilities of the screening committee, we have done our job sincerely, honestly and diligently without fear or favour but we have observed that Mr. Frank Ibezim who is purported to be one of the possible flag bearers of our party, was not cleared to contest the Imo North Senatorial primary elections.”

