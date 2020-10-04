News

Imo: NSCDC cracks down on illegal miners, nabs 29

No fewer than 29 illegal mining operators have been arrested and paraded by the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State, Mr. Danjuma Elisha. The Commandant said the suspects were arrested following a directive by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, to security agencies to crackdown on illegal mining operators in the state.

 

He said the arrest of the suspects was a result of joint operation involving the Military, Police, FRSC and other sister agencies. Elisha said the 29 suspects would be profiled and the culpable ones charged to court for prosecution. “Illegal mining is impacting negatively on the lives of people in Imo, it is one of the causes of landslide and heavy flooding so we will not allow it to happen again,” the Commandant said.

 

The Commandant said the fit was achieved following the synergy of operations existing among security outfits in Imo. Mr Kelechi Nwokocha, one of the suspects told our correspondent that he has been in the business for seven years, but pleaded for pardon.

 

“I was arrested at Nworie River at Nekede Old Road, I am aware that we are doing illegal business and our mining activities were impacting negatively on the environment. “If I am given a second chance, I will not go back to illegal mining again”, he said.

 

Governor Hope Uzodimma had recently announced a ban on illegal mining and directed security agencies to enforce the ban and arrest all erring operators.

