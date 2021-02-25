Metro & Crime

Imo NUJ slams Uzodinma’s brother over brutality on journalist

…Wants governor to investigate brother

The Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council, has condemned the attack on one of its members, Comrade Precious Nwadike, who was allegedly beaten up by Mr. Uche Uzodinma, the younger brother to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
In a peess statement by the union signed by Sir Sunny Ndukwu, the union stated that Imo NUJ had waited this long to meet with its member and get the facts of the matter before taking any position.
Having confirmed and ensured his safety while in Lagos, the union expressed displeasure over the rising incidents of intimidation and assaults on journalists in the state by politicians and government appointees, a situation the union said, is fast becoming a recurring decimal in their ill-conceived attempt to gag the media in Imo State.
According to Nwadike, who narrated his ordeal, he disclosed that the governor’s younger brother, Mr Uche Uzodinma supervised some thugs who mobbed and manhandled him where he had gone to effect his National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, penultimate week.
The hapless Nwadike was left unconscious but for the help of passers-by who came to his rescue. He was consequently flown to Lagos for adequate medical care.

