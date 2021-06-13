News

Imo NUJ wants probe into extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Following widespread complaints by Imo people on reported cases of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances and unlawful arrests of young people, the leadership of the Imo state Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has called for a judicial probe into the many alleged acts of impunity and lawlessness by security forces. In a press release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Imo NUJ Caretaker Committee,

 

Comrade Precious Nwadike and Comrade Austin Okoro respectively, the union, following an emergency meeting, made farreaching resolutions and condemned in its entirety the cases extrajudicial killing of Imo residents, especially the young people and call for a probe into such reported cases.

