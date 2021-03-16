Imo Nursing College risks NMCN sanctions for govt’s interference

For alleged meddlesome and interference of Imo State Government in the management and running of the Imo State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Orlu, the college may soon land in trouble.

This was as the supervising organ of the college, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) threatened to wield the big stick, if the state government’s high-handedness in the affairs of the college should remain unchecked.

It was alleged that the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, has developed a penchant for interfering in the school’s activities, especially as it affects examinations administration.

Thus, worried by the development, a section of the staff and students, who had expressed fear, noted that such interference would portray the college in bad light and possibly drew the ire of the Council.

Meanwhile, some members of academic staff hinted that the Commissioner recently ordered the College Examination Officer, Mrs. Stellamaris Okechukwu to cancel the students promotion re-sit examinations earlier scheduled to hold between February 25 and 26, 2021.

The cancellation of the examination by the Commissioner, it was learned, incited the students, who were said to have allegedly held the Examination Officer hostage in her office for several hours, threatening to attack her if she did not continue with the examination.

It, however, took the timely intervention of the college security personnel to rescue the Examination Officer from the students.

Before the latest incident, the Commissioner, it was also learnt, was said to have disrupted the first semester examinations of the 2019/2020 session that held in July of 2020 and the General Nursing Council Examination (GNCE) that held in August of 2020, because some students did not want a re-sit for the courses failed.

This action, it was gathered, almost resulted in the cancellation of the August 2020 GNCE by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and closure of the college. In the latest edition of the General Nursing Curriculum, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria insists that “the student shall be allowed to re-sit any failed course, for which a maximum of three courses shall be allowed for re-sit per semester.”

But, when our Correspondent met the Commissioner in his office for comments and reaction on the issue, he declined to comment, but asked journalists to visit the college for required clarifications.

A member of staff said: “This was what some government officials did in 2018, when they illegally removed Princess Ngozi Duru as the Provost of the college.

One of the consequences was that the college posted abysmally poor results as reports from Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, November 2018 General Nursing Council Examination result list, showed that our college had 38.33 per cent pass because students who failed examinations were allowed to continue.

But, when Princess Duru was reinstated in 2020, our students posted a record breaking of 100 per cent pass with about 14 students obtaining credit in the November 2020 General Nursing Council Examination, that singular feat raised us as the best College of Nursing in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...