Imo: Okorocha’s son-in-law to be flown abroad for treatment

There are indications that Dr. Uzor Anwuka, son-in-law to former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who was allegedly attacked in Owerri, the state capital, by suspected ‘thugs’, will be flown abroad for treatment.
The decision to fly Anwuka abroad was said to have been reached after three surgeries said to be unsuccessful.
Thr American-trained medical practitioner, was caught in the crisis that ensued when the former governor, who is also the Senator representing Imo West, went to inspect the Royal Spring Palm Hotel, seized by the state government.
Uzor, who spoke when the former governor visited him at the hospital, said he had undergone three surgeries without any meaningful improvement.
“On the day of the incident my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property and I drove down there to see him.
“On getting there, I saw a crowd; they started harassing everyone including my father-in-law.
“…when they were asked to round us up, I made to climb the fence but I was hit and I fell into the bush and I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital.
“I have been in this hospital for six days and my leg has been operated on three times but it is not getting better. So I will be going out to for better treatment,” he said.
Describing the alleged attack as sad, Okorocha, said: “What I am concerned now is about his life, I thank God that he is alive but the report I am getting from the hospital is not quite pleasing regarding the three surgeries so far conducted since his arrival and we are hoping that he should be flown out of the country immediately for further examination.”

