Imo on fire as security agents, unknown gunmen engage in gun battle

There was pandemonium in some parts of Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo State as gunmen and security agents engaged in a gun battle.

It was learnt that the gun duel which started on Saturday night, continued into the morning of Sunday.

The incident made residents scamper for safety.

The security operatives were said to have stormed the affected areas based on the report that the unknown gunmen were regrouping to launch attacks.

A guest house, Inland Guest House or Ukwu Aki Guest House, was razed down on Sunday morning, as a result of the incident.

Areas affected by the incident include Amanachi, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

In Orlu town, Banana junction and environs witnessed the heat of the battle.

The Imo State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, is yet to react to the incident.

 

Reporter

