Imo opens tourism information office in Owerri

The Imo State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has opened a tourism information office at the International Exhibition Centre, FSP Park, Wetheral Road, Owerri. The newly opened office, according to the Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia, is in line with the commitment of the state government to project the state as an irresistible tourism destination.

Oha assured the public that the office would provide information on tourism establishments in the state, on calendar of events and ceremonies, on fees and taxes payable by tourism facilities, and for investment opportunities in the state. He further stated that the office would also serve to assist tourists and those in Diaspora seeking to visit or to invest in the state as well as offer assistance to African -Americans searching for their roots.

The commissioner said that the services that would be provided by the multi-purpose office would be complemented by the availability of directories facilities and services in the state such as hotels, lounges, nightclubs, event centres, ecotourism outfits, shops and eateries. It will be recalled that the Imo State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts recently flagged off the Imo Tourism Identity Logo Design contest to create a brand identity for Imo tourism in order to facilitate smooth tourism marketing in the state.

 

